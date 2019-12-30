LaLiga
Premier league

Bailly nearing Manchester United comeback

Eric Bailly is nearing a return for Manchester United after taking part in first-team training.

Getty Images

Ivory Coast international Bailly endured an injury-plagued 2019, making just seven appearances in all competitions for United.

The 25 year-old has been out of action since hurting his knee in an International Champions Cup victory over Tottenham in July.

Bailly underwent surgery and appears to be closing in on a return at a timely moment for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the Red Devils facing seven fixtures in January.

 

Paul Pogba sat out United's 2-0 win over Burnley and was absent for the part of the training session that was open to the media.

Scott McTominay, who was pictured leaving Turf Moor on crutches after sustaining a knee injury, Ashley Young and Axel Tuanzebe were also missing.

United's next game comes against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on 1 January.

News Manchester United Football Premier League Eric Bailly
Previous Lallana warns against Liverpool complacency
Read
Lallana warns against Liverpool complacency
Next Raiola hits back at Manchester United over Haaland
Read
Raiola hits back at Manchester United over Haaland claims

Latest Stories