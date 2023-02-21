Azpilicueta discharged from hospital after concussion

Azpilicueta was carried off on a stretcher during the second half of Chelsea's 1-0 loss at Stamford Bridge, having taken a boot to the face from Saints' Sekou Mara while defending a corner.

The 33-year-old was transported to St Mary's Hospital in west London after receiving treatment during a lengthy stoppage in play.

Boss Graham Potter moved to allay fears regarding Azpilicueta's condition after Chelsea's latest defeat, revealing the Spaniard was conscious and speaking to his wife.

Azpilicueta then took to social media to express gratitude towards the club's medical team and the hospital's staff, saying: "A massive thank you from the bottom of my heart."

On Wednesday, Chelsea issued a further update on their captain, which read: "Following a concussion injury sustained during Saturday's game against Southampton, Cesar Azpilicueta has been discharged from hospital and is recovering well at Cobham.

"The club's medical team are closely monitoring Cesar's condition, adhering to the important concussion protocols in place to ensure his safety.

"Cesar observed training today, before he starts working towards returning to the pitch."

Chelsea's latest defeat was their third in their last six home league games (W2 D1), before which they had lost just three of their previous 25 top-flight contests at Stamford Bridge (W13 D9).

The misfiring Blues are mired in 10th place and sit 11 points adrift of the Premier League's top four, with Potter facing significant scrutiny just five months into his tenure at the club.