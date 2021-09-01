Aurier, Tottenham part ways by mutual consent

The Cote d'Ivoire international missed the start of the season as Spurs made a 100 per cent start in the Premier League, winning all three of their matches.

Aurier made 110 appearances for Spurs after arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, scoring eight goals.

The full-back helped the club reach the Champions League final in 2019, as well as the EFL Cup showpiece two years later.

"I have really enjoyed my time at Spurs and would like to thank the club and the fans," he told the club's official website.

"But I feel now is the right time for me to move onto a new challenge."