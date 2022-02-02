Auba opens up about 'hurtful' Arsenal exit

Arsenal announced on Wednesday (AEDT) that Aubameyang had left Emirates Stadium by mutual agreement. He is expected to join Barcelona on a free transfer, though that move has yet to be confirmed.

The 32-year-old last played for the club on December 6, having been stripped of the captaincy and frozen out by head coach Mikel Arteta due to a disciplinary breach thought to relate to him returning late from a trip abroad.

After Arsenal confirmed his departure, Aubameyang posted on Instagram: "To the Arsenal fans, thank you for making London home for myself and my family for the past four years. We went through ups and downs together and your support meant everything to me.

"Having the chance to win trophies and the honour of being the captain of this club is something I will forever keep in my heart.

"I have always been 100 per cent focused and committed on doing everything I can for this club which is why leaving without a real goodbye hurts – but that is football.

"I'm sad I did not get the chance to help my team-mates in the last few weeks, but I have nothing but respect for this club and truly wish all my guys and the fans all the best and many successful years in the future! Love, Auba."

Aubameyang scored 92 goals in 162 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal after joining from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.

He won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2018-19, alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and scored a double as Arsenal overcame Chelsea in the following season's FA Cup final.