Aston Villa sacks Gerrard after Fulham defeat

The former Liverpool midfielder arrived last November to succeed Dean Smith, having previously guided Rangers to Scottish Premiership success the season before.

But a dismal start to the 2022-2023 campaign that has seen just two top-flight wins in 11 games means he has been shown the door, with Villa perched just above the relegation zone on goals scored.

Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that Head Coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 20, 2022

Gerrard's position was already uncertain heading into the encounter with Marco Silva's Cottagers.

But a horror-show performance – one that saw them concede a penalty, score an own goal and have a player sent off – meant there was little chance for a late reprieve.

"We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future," the club said in a brief statement.