BUNDESLIGA
Premier league

Aston Villa sacks Gerrard after Fulham defeat

Aston Villa has sacked Steven Gerrard after just under a year in charge following Friday's (AEDT) 3-0 Premier League loss to Fulham.

Getty Images

The former Liverpool midfielder arrived last November to succeed Dean Smith, having previously guided Rangers to Scottish Premiership success the season before.

But a dismal start to the 2022-2023 campaign that has seen just two top-flight wins in 11 games means he has been shown the door, with Villa perched just above the relegation zone on goals scored.

Gerrard's position was already uncertain heading into the encounter with Marco Silva's Cottagers.

But a horror-show performance – one that saw them concede a penalty, score an own goal and have a player sent off – meant there was little chance for a late reprieve.

"We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future," the club said in a brief statement.

News Aston Villa Football Premier League Steven Gerrard
Previous Ronaldo dropped for Chelsea clash after Spurs walk
Read
Ronaldo dropped for Chelsea clash after Spurs walkout
Next
-

Latest Stories

>