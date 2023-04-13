Assistant referee escapes punishment after Robertson incident

The incident occurred at half-time of Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Premier League leader Arsenal on Monday (AEST), with Robertson approaching Hatzidakis, an assistant referee, who then seemed to throw his arm up with a pointed elbow towards the Scotland captain.

The FA opened an investigation into the incident and said Hatzidakis would not be assigned to any games until it was completed.

On Thursday, it was confirmed that the official would not face any further action, with a statement reading: "We have thoroughly reviewed all of the evidence in relation to the recent incident at Anfield involving the Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson and match official Constantine Hatzidakis, and we will be taking no further action.

"Our comprehensive process involved reviewing detailed statements from Liverpool and PGMOL, as well as multiple angles of video footage, in relation to both the incident and its surrounding circumstances."

Hatzidakis also released a statement via the PGMOL, explaining that he had apologised to Robertson wanted to draw a line under the incident.

"It was certainly not my intention to make any contact with Andy as I pulled my arm away from him and for that I have apologised," Hatzidakis said.

"I fully assisted The FA with their investigation and have discussed the matter directly with Andy Robertson during an open and positive conversation.

"I look forward to returning to officiating matches."