Ashworth set for Newcastle role after Brighton exit

Ashworth held talks with Newcastle previously as the club's new owners seek to appoint a director of football, with a chief executive set to follow.

"In line with his contractual terms, Ashworth will now begin an extended period of gardening leave, after which he will be able to take up a new position elsewhere," a Brighton statement detailing his departure read.

David Weir, Ashworth's assistant, has replaced him as acting technical director, with Brighton saying the handover would be completed "later this week".

Ashworth was the FA's director of elite development for six years up until 2018, playing a key role in the improved fortunes of the England team. He then joined Brighton the following year.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom said: "We are extremely disappointed that Dan will no longer be our technical director. He leaves a significant legacy in place and for that we are greatly appreciative.

"Dan's done an outstanding job and helped build on the progress the club had already made across all of our technical areas. I wish Dan and his family well for the future."

Newcastle signed defender Dan Burn from Brighton at the start of last week and reports suggest Ashworth was offered the new job at St James' Park on Friday.

His imminent appointment comes as a boost to the relegation-threatened side, which faces a huge game against Everton on Wednesday.

Coach Eddie Howe has revealed a return date for injured top scorer Callum Wilson remains "unclear", with the hope being he can "play a big part at the end of the season". March was initially suggested as a target for the striker.

Burn is a doubt for the Everton match, while Howe said he was yet to make a decision on Bruno Guimaraes, the £35million signing who joined over the weekend following international duty with Brazil.