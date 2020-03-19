Arteta 'much better' as Arsenal reopens training ground

The Gunners were forced to close their London Colney and Hale End bases for deep cleaning last week after confirming Arteta had contracted COVID-19.

However, the Spaniard is on the mend and is in regular contact with his playing squad and staff members, a number of who are continuing to self-isolate.

The Premier League announced on Thursday that the competition will not resume until April 30 at the earliest, but Arsenal are now gearing up for the resumption of training.

Providing an update on their official website, Arsenal said: "You can imagine that as this fast-moving situation has developed, we have been taking extensive steps to ensure we keep operating efficiently while protecting our players and staff.

"Our training centres in London Colney and Hale End were closed for deep cleaning after Mikel's diagnosis with the virus but have now re-opened with a small workforce to maintain the facilities and training pitches.



"A number of staff, including Mikel and the men's first-team squad, are currently isolating at home. We're pleased to say that Mikel is feeling much better. He's in good spirits, doing detailed planning with the coaches and speaking to the players regularly.

"The women's and academy teams are also currently staying at home. All our players are looking forward to getting back out on the training pitches as soon as the situation allows.



"The players have been given specific training and dietary regimes to follow at home and are in daily contact with our coaches and support staff. As you will have seen from social media some of them are certainly embracing this changed new world."

It was originally decided the professional game in England would be suspended until April 3, with that date now extended until at least the end of next month.

Arsenal have given their full backing for that decision, adding: "You will have seen Thursday's announcement that the 2019-20 season will be extended indefinitely, and that the professional game is further postponed in England until at least April 30, 2020.

"We are fully supportive of this decision which was endorsed at Thursday morning's Premier League shareholder meeting. Of course, we all want to be back playing football as soon as we possibly can, but only when it is safe to be doing so."