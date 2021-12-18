Arteta calls for decision as COVID strikes Arsenal

The clubs are set to convene in the coming days to determine whether matches should go ahead amid rising COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom.

Arsenal's trip to Leeds United was the only fixture to go ahead on Sunday (AEDT), with the other postponed. There are three matches set to be played on Monday (AEDT).

Albert Sambi Lokonga missed out at Elland Road after returning a positive test result and Arteta, who contracted the virus in March 2020, revealed there have been a number of cases detected within the club and the training ground will be closed.

"There are a lot of games being suspended but we want to improve our form and place in the league," he said before kick-off.

"We cannot train after the match because we have to close [training ground] Colney. We have a few cases like any other team, the Premier League has to make a decision what is the best way to continue or not and we will carry on with whatever they say.

"They know much better than us. The government knows better. We are here to just to make simple decisions to prepare the team in the best possible way.

"We have quite a lot of staff members and a few players [positive] as well."