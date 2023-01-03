Arteta bemoans 'scandalous' penalty verdicts

The Gunners dropped points at Emirates Stadium for the first time in the Premier League this season, missing the opportunity to open up a 10-point advantage over Manchester City, which plays Chelsea on Friday.

Arsenal was not short of openings against Eddie Howe's third-placed side, firing 17 attempts at goal, but just four were on target and the leader was not at its best in the final third.

Gunners boss bemoaned two decisions that did not go the way of his side, with his view that referee Andy Madley should have punished Dan Burn for a shirt pull on Gabriel Magalhaes and given a handball against Jacob Murphy right at the end.

"I'm extremely proud of my players, the way we played, the way we dominated the game, the way we tried and continued [to try], how we dominated the game," he said

"We were missing in the final third, that is the final part, we had so many situations to finish those better, and then we had two scandalous penalties.

"They're two penalties, it's very simple. I'm talking about what I've seen and it's two scandalous penalties.

"When you cannot win, you do not lose. We kept a clean sheet, we had a really good performance, and we go again.

"I wanted to win the game but we drew it and we should have done certain things better, especially in the final third, and we should have had two penalties to win the game."

Arsenal is likely to shuffle its squad for Tuesday's FA Cup third round clash against Oxford United, before what could be a north London derby against Tottenham on 16 January.