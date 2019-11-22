Arsenal TV comes to beIN SPORTS

Watch every match of Arsenal's UEFA Europa League, Premier League and Cup campaigns in 2019-2020 via Arsenal TV, on beIN SPORTS & CONNECT.

beIN, available via Foxtel, Kayo and Fetch, as well as CONNECT, is the only place in Australia to watch the Gunners in HD with every match broadcast by the club, featuring unique commentary, insight and analysis.

First up for the Gunners on beIN SPORTS will be this weekend's clash against Southampton.

The Arsenal feast starts on beIN 2 at 1pm (AEDT) with Arsenal World, followed by Arsenal 360 at 1.30pm, then a replay of the clash against the Saints at 2pm.

Other ways to watch Arsenal TV on beIN:

Foxtel

Kayo

Fetch TV