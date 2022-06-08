Arsenal target Tielemans open to Leicester exit

The Belgium international is into the final 12 months of his Leicester contract and has also previously been touted as a target for Tottenham, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

He has impressed across his three-and-a-half-year stay at Leicester, the 25-year-old having scored 18 goals and assisted the same amount in 120 Premier League games.

That ranks Tielemans in the top 10 midfielders in the competition since his debut in February 2019 in terms of goal involvements, while he is sixth for successful passes (5,477).

The Anderlecht youth product is understandably attracting interest from elsewhere, and he has not ruled out the possibility of exiting the King Power Stadium in the coming weeks.

"That is not out of the question," Tielemans, who scored the winning goal for Leicester in the 2021 FA Cup final, said.

"I feel very good at Leicester, I was welcomed with open arms from day one. I'll give everything for the club until the last day.

"But of course you have to listen to other opportunities, you have to look at your career, and sometimes you have to make choices. Maybe one will come my way."

Tielemans started 29 games for Leicester in the Premier League last season – the most of any outfield player – and reached double figures for goals and assists combined (10).

Discussing Tielemans' future in March, Brendan Rodgers accepted the midfielder will have the final say on his future.

"He's got a big choice to make at some point. We'd love him to stay, we want him to stay," Rodgers said. "He's been a massive part of my time here.

"It's a real pleasure to work with him and see his progress as well but he has to take his time and decide and if he feels that this is the place for him to be, we'll be delighted.

"But I always respect the choice of a player, as I've said many times, as long as they're committed and give everything and behave as you'd expect, then there'll be no drama."