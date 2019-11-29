Arsenal Supporters' Trust wants boardroom changes

Emery was dismissed as Gunners boss on Friday after 18 months in charge, with his tenure ending with a miserable seven-match winless run in all competitions.

Pressure from supporters had been building on the coach for some time given poor form on the field and difficulties off the pitch, including Granit Xhaka's clash with fans that saw him removed as captain.

Previous skipper Laurent Koscielny left the club in acrimonious circumstances at the end of last season, while there have also been reported issues with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Xhaka's replacement.

But after Emery's departure was confirmed, the AST called for "the most important changes needed", taking aim at owner Stan Kroenke.

"The dismissal of Unai Emery was unfortunate but inevitable," a statement read. "Performances and results have been far below what is expected at Arsenal.

"But Emery's departure is the easy part. The more difficult challenge is to recruit a suitable successor. We are far from certain that Arsenal has the right personnel to lead this process.

"The AST has long been advocating that the most important changes needed at Arsenal are in the boardroom where Arsenal need better governance.

"It is a sad fact that the club is now wholly owned by an overseas investment vehicle, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, who are largely absent from London.

"This means that the club needs to be governed by a strong board in London, one that is truly independent and has the expertise and dynamism to drive a football club forward.

"Arsenal's board currently has no one with football expertise. Its three 'independent' members are 85, 79 and 77 years old. None of them have football experience nor reflect the diversity of Arsenal's playing squads nor supporter base.

"A strong board would be able to hold the club's executive to account and to provide them with counsel.

"Arsenal also need to build better relationships with their supporters, especially at the ownership/boardroom level. New appointments to the board should include looking for people with the skillset to ensure better dialogue with supporters and provide a sense of purpose and direction.

"So if Arsenal are to genuinely move forward from today, it requires not only a new head coach appointment but also a rejuvenation of the boardroom."

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo and Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti have been linked with replacing Emery, along with out-of-work former Juventus man Massimiliano Allegri.