Arsenal rocked by Tierney knee injury

Tierney did not feature on Tuesday (AEST) as Arsenal's Champions League hopes were dealt a major blow with a 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

The Scotland full-back felt discomfort in his left knee after training last Friday (AEST) and boss Mikel Arteta conceded after the Gunners' Selhurst Park loss that the injury "does not look good".

Arsenal has now revealed the extent of the blow, with an update on their website reading: "Kieran felt discomfort after a training session on Thursday, 31 March. Further assessments and scans have confirmed that Kieran has damaged his left knee.

"A specialist consultation took place on Tuesday, and as a result of further discussions with Kieran and our medical team, it has been decided that Kieran requires surgery to his knee. This procedure will take place in London in the forthcoming days.

"Kieran's rehabilitation programme will start immediately after his surgery, at which stage a clearer understanding will be established on his recovery timescale. However, it is likely that Kieran will now miss the remainder of this season.

Wishing you all the best in your recovery, KT



We'll be with you every step of the way and we know you'll be back stronger 💪



❤️ @KieranTierney1 pic.twitter.com/n7ezLdfo2j — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 5, 2022

"Everyone at the club will now be supporting and working hard with Kieran to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible."

Arsenal also confirmed midfielder Thomas Partey is being assessed after injuring his right thigh against Palace.

Following the setback at the hands of Palace, Arsenal are fifth in the Premier League, behind arch rivals Tottenham on goal difference in the fight for fourth place and the final Champions League qualification place. The Gunners do, however, have a game in hand on Spurs.