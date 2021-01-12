Arsenal rewards Holding with long-term contract

The central defender's terms contain the option to extend for another year and his new deal is a reward for overcoming injury to establish himself as a first-team fixture under Mikel Arteta.

Holding suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament against Manchester United in December 2018 but returned to the fray last season to lift his second FA Cup in Arsenal colours.

The 25 year-old has made 16 appearances so far in 2020-21, taking him to 96 overall for the Gunners, who he joined from Bolton Wanderers in July 2016.

"Since I started as manager, I have been hugely impressed with Rob’s contribution to the club and the dressing room, on and off the pitch," Arteta said.

"The quality of his work every day on the training pitches is excellent and he is translating this into consistently high performances in matches.

"We all know Rob’s quality, which he has shown in his displays during the intense moments of those two FA Cup final victories.

"We are all very happy that Rob has signed a new contract, he is very popular with all the players and staff, and we’re looking forward to watching him continue to grow with us in the coming years.”