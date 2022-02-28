Arsenal raises season ticket prices

The Gunners welcomed back a full capacity to Emirates Stadium this campaign, after over a season of playing games almost entirely behind closed doors due to COVID-19.

Mikel Arteta's side is pushing for Champions League qualification this season, sitting two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with three games in hand, and the Spaniard has cited the home support as a driving factor.

However, ticket prices are set to rise next season, with the additional cost depending on what competitions Arsenal qualifies for.

The average general admission season ticket price will climb by £49 to £1,268 if Arsenal qualifies for the Champions League.

There will be an increase of £44 to £1,139 if the Gunners reach the Europa League, and an increase of £40 to £1,050 if they once again fail to qualify for Europe entirely.

"We recognise that no one welcomes price increases, and this decision has not been taken lightly," Arsenal said via a statement. "Ultimately in the face of continued rising costs, we need to continue to drive growth in all our revenue streams – including match day – as part of our aim to return finances to a break even position in the medium term."

It will be the first time since 2014 that Arsenal has hiked the cost of a matchday pass.

Arsenal Supporters Trust (AST) hit back at the club's decision, but it welcomed the additional concessions introduced for supporters aged between 19 and 21.

"When presented with news of the increase at the recent Arsenal Advisory Board (AAB) and Fans Forum, the AST representatives present argued against the case for any increase," an AST statement read. "Arsenal's position is that in light of costs increasing much faster than revenues (and now consistently being in loss-making territory) they need to develop all of their revenue streams to move the club back to financial sustainability.

"They also pointed out this is the first across the board ticket price increase in seven seasons. This price increase is forecast to generate an extra £3.8million in the 2022-23 season.

"We pointed out to the club that in recent years they have secured big increases to other commercial and broadcast revenue streams and that the Premier League have just announced further big increases to future broadcast revenues and UEFA forecasting further increases too.

"Arsenal can also expect a significant increase in their ticketing revenues as a result of likely qualification for European competitions next season. On average Arsenal gross £3m per home game."

Arsenal also confirmed it is planning to invest in the stadium, which will include "a major refurbishment of the roof, new big screens, turnstile readers to speed up entry, and the wraps outside Emirates Stadium."

For the 2022-2023 campaign, the cost of a general admission season pass will actually decrease, despite the overall price rise, because of a "cup tie credit" refund of £75.33.

The refund comes after Arsenal did not play any home matches in the FA Cup this season.