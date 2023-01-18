Arsenal investigating reports of anti-Semitism

Premier League leader Arsenal beat rival Tottenham 2-0 in Monday's (AEDT) match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But the Gunners announced on Thursday an intention to get to the bottom of a pair of instances of anti-Semitic comments and chants from Arsenal fans.

"We have been made aware of two disturbing incidents over the weekend involving anti-Semitism, which are now under investigation," a statement read.

"There was an incident at the north London derby on Sunday involving Arsenal supporters in which one of our fans overheard grossly offensive anti-Semitic statements made by another Arsenal fan.

"On the same afternoon, we were appalled to hear of an incident at The Cally pub in Islington, involving other anti-Semitic chants.

"We recognise the impact this behaviour has on our many Jewish supporters and others and condemn the use of language of this nature, which has no place in our game or society.

"Arsenal must be a safe and welcoming environment for everyone, and we want to be clear that any kind of discriminatory abuse is not welcome at our club.

"We will not stand for this kind of behaviour and will take strong action against any supporters who we establish are responsible for such acts.

"Anyone identified will receive a lengthy club ban and their details will be passed to the police to commence legal proceedings."