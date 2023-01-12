Arsenal hit with another FA charge

The Premier League leaders saw off third-tier Oxford 3-0 at the Kassam Stadium on Monday through a Mohamed Elneny strike and Eddie Nketiah's double.

Arsenal were largely frustrated in a goalless first half, though, and were unhappy a penalty was not given in the 34th minute when Nketiah's shot struck Elliott Moore on the arm.

Referee David Coote dismissed the appeals of the visiting players and the incident was not revisited due to VAR not being in operation.

The FA announced on Thursday that Arsenal have been charged as a result of the conduct of their players.

"Arsenal have been charged with breaching FA Rule E20.1 during their tie against Oxford United in the FA Cup on Monday 9 January 2023," a statement read.

"It's alleged Arsenal failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 34th minute, and the club has until Monday 16 January 2023 to respond."

Arsenal were hit with a separate FA charge on January 6 for failing to control their players in the aftermath of a late penalty appeal in their goalless draw with Newcastle United.

Several players surrounded referee Andy Madley when he failed to award a spot-kick for an alleged handball by Jacob Murphy in stoppage time of the Premier League match.

Mikel Arteta has also come under criticism for his behaviour on the touchline during that game.

Meanwhile, the FA is also looking into allegations of suspicious betting patterns during Arsenal's win at Oxford.

The claims centre around the booking of an Oxford player during the second half of the tie.

Arsenal, which will face Manchester City in the fourth round, is back in league action on Monday (AEDT) with a north London derby showdown against Tottenham.