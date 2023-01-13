Arsenal handed fine over Newcastle protests

Gunners players mobbed referee Andy Madley in the 95th minute of the stalemate on 4 January (AEDT), convinced they should have been given a penalty.

Granit Xhaka's cross struck the arm of Jacob Murphy from a few yards away, and Madley opted against awarding a penalty.

Arsenal players reacted furiously, surrounding the official, while head coach Mikel Arteta vented his frustration on the sidelines.

A statement from the Football Association on Saturday (AEDT) confirmed the punishment.

"Arsenal admitted they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 95th minute. An independent regulatory commission imposed the club's sanction during a subsequent hearing," the statement read.

Arsenal is also awaiting confirmation of another sanction relating to the FA Cup, having been charged for the same offence after players reacted in a similar fashion to another penalty claim against Oxford United.