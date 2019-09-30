Arsenal draw condemns United to worst Premier League start

After seven matches of the 2019-2020 campaign, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side has only won twice and collected nine points.

It sits 10th in the table, only in the top half on goal difference, having amassed the same number of points as Burnley.

United has twice had 10 points on the board at this stage of the season, in the 2018-2019 and 2013-2014 campaigns.

Jose Mourinho lasted until December last term with Solskjaer installed as his replacement, initially on a temporary basis.

David Moyes limped through to April before being sacked in the 2013-2014 season, United's first campaign after Alex Ferguson's retirement.