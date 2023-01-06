Arsenal charged after late protests in Newcastle draw

WATCH Arsenal TV on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Several Gunners players surrounded referee Andy Madley when he failed to award a spot-kick for an alleged handball by Jacob Murphy in stoppage-time, remonstrating with the official in frenzied fashion.

Mikel Arteta, who also felt Arsenal should have been awarded a penalty for Dan Burn's shirt pull on Gabriel Magalhaes earlier in the match, reacted furiously on the touchline, sparking a brief confrontation with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe.

The conduct of Arteta and his players was criticised in some quarters after the draw and has led the FA to open disciplinary proceedings against the Premier League leader.

"Arsenal FC has been charged with a breach of FA rule E20.1 following its Premier League match against Newcastle United FC on Tuesday 3 January 2023," a statement from the governing body read.

"It's alleged that Arsenal FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 95th minute, and the club has until Tuesday 10 January 2023 to respond."

Arteta described Madley's failure to award two penalties to his team as "scandalous" in his post-match interview as Arsenal conceded ground in the title race.

Arsenal's stalemate was followed by a 1-0 win for Manchester City at Chelsea two days later, moving the champion to within five points of the summit.