Arsenal announces boardroom shake-up with Kroenke duo

The shake-up, which will also see Tim Lewis become executive vice-chair, was announced by Arsenal on their official website on Thursday (AEDT).

Josh Kroenke was appointed as a non-executive director in 2013, but he has had a far more hands-on role in recent years.

Lifelong Arsenal supporter Lewis has worked in the same position since 2020.

An Arsenal statement read: "The appointments are a recognition of how our leadership structure has evolved over the past several seasons since Kroenke Sports & Entertainment assumed 100 per cent ownership of Arsenal Football Club in 2018.

"Stan, Josh and Tim have worked together to drive our club forward and their appointments bring clarity to our structure that reflect their roles and responsibilities and will ensure we continue in our pursuit of progress and success."

Arsenal find themselves five points clear at the top of the Premier League with 11 games to go in their pursuit of their first title in 19 years.

Commenting on the structural changes, owner Stan Kroenke said: "This is a simple evolution as part of us all driving Arsenal forward and further reaffirms our family's long-standing commitment to this great club.

"Stability in football has never been more important as we move past the pandemic, and we believe this is the perfect time to formalise these roles.

"Our objectives and ambition will never waver – to field teams that compete for trophies at the highest level and lead our club in a way that inspires our passionate supporters around the world.

"Supported by our director, Phil Harris, and together with our executive team and all our wonderful people, we have an incredible opportunity to build on the values and traditions of Arsenal Football Club."