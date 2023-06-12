Ancelotti sues former club Everton

A claim has been filed in the commercial court, part of the High Court, in London and relates to “general commercial contracts and arrangements”.

The case is listed as Ancelotti v Everton Football Club Company Limited.

Listings give no further details.

The 64-year-old Italian managed Everton between December 2019 and June 2021, before leaving to take up the role of head coach at Real Madrid.

According to reports in England, Ancelotti and Everton were in dispute over a tax issue with a £2million bonus payment made to coach while in charge at Goodison Park.