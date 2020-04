Ancelotti making the best of coronavirus lockdown

The Everton manager admits he has knee issues that were only worsening during his all-consuming daily work.

But with football on hold in England and across much of the globe, former AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid boss Ancelotti is determined to do himself a major fitness favour.

Although he has Everton duties to attend to, and is devouring TV series on streaming services, Ancelotti is making the most of his chance to walk and cycle, ensuring he gets his daily permitted exercise.

“When I am working I have no time to do this, so I have problems with my knees," Ancelotti said. “I try to use this time to improve the condition of my knees. I like to hear the sound of my bike.”

Had he been in his homeland of Italy, Ancelotti would not have such freedom.

Italy is experiencing a tighter lockdown than England, and Ancelotti knows he is fortunate to have an opportunity to get out and about near his coastal Crosby home, a short distance north of Liverpool.

He stressed the need to observe social distancing while exercising.

“It is not a good time in the world, in England and Italy and around Europe, because of this pandemic," Ancelotti said.

"But from the other aspect, the fact we have the possibility to walk and bike is important for ourselves — it is a good time for this.

"I met some supporters out biking, from a safe distance, of course. In Italy you are not allowed to do this.

"I am in contact with a lot of people in Italy and they are forced to stay at home, so it is not a good time for them."