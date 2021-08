Alisson has become the latest Liverpool star to commit his future to the Anfield club.

The Reds announced a "new long-term contract" for their goalkeeper on Thursday (AEST), with the deal widely reported to run until June 2027.

He’s a ‘keeper… 🤩@Alissonbecker has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds 😁🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 4, 2021

Alisson has joined Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho in penning an extension ahead of the new Premier League season.