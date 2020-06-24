Aguero to undergo knee surgery

City had said on Tuesday that Aguero would travel to Barcelona for an assessment on his damaged left knee.

The Argentina striker was in discomfort after winning a first-half penalty in Tuesday's (AEST) 5-0 Premier League victory over Burnley and the injury appeared to be aggravated in a challenge with Clarets skipper Ben Mee.

After the game, City boss Pep Guardiola admitted it did not "look good" for Aguero, who was struggling with the injury in training prior to the top-flight's resumption.

He will now go under the knife, although he has not definitively been ruled out of the conclusion to the Champions League campaign, which will take place in August.