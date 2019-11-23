Aguero injury 'bad', fears Guardiola

Sergio Aguero may have sustained a "bad" injury, manager Pep Guardiola said, after Manchester City earned a comeback Premier League win at home to Chelsea.

City only had 46.74 possession against the in-form Blues, the lowest recorded by a Guardiola side in his 381 top-flight matches as a manager, but it collected a crucial three points.

N'Golo Kante had given Chelsea a deserved lead by squeezing a clever finish past returning goalkeeper Ederson, but Kevin De Bruyne's deflected shot levelled the score before Riyad Mahrez curled in what proved the winner.

City's comeback, though, was marred by a trio of injuries to key players as Rodri, David Silva and Aguero all had to be substituted during the second half at Etihad Stadium.

Aguero appeared to be in some discomfort as he hobbled off and Guardiola fears the striker could miss some time for the defending champion.

"I think Sergio will be bad, I think so... this feeling, tomorrow [Monday AEDT] we will know," Guardiola said.

"We will see tomorrow, the feeling is it is muscular. It is what it is, we have young players and we will try [to cope if Aguero is ruled out]."