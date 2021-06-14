EURO 2020
Adrian pens extension to stay at Liverpool

Adrian says he is 'privileged' to stay with Liverpool having signed a contract extension with the Reds.

Back-up to starter Alisson, Adrian joined the club as a free agent in 2019, making 24 appearances for the Reds.

The former West Ham keeper has won the Premier League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in his time at Anfield.

He played in six games in all competitions last season, keeping three clean sheets.

"I'm delighted, I'm very happy to stay in the club," Adrian said.

"Firstly, because it's a reward from the club for the hard work that I've been doing since I signed two years ago.

"I really appreciate that confidence from the club, from the manager and from everyone involved in that situation.

"And secondly, and above all of that, it's a pleasure to stay in Liverpool – it's such a big club. But being as well a family club, it's very special for any player to stay here. I am privileged."

 

