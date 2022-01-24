Adebayor slams Arsenal over Aubameyang treatment

Aubameyang was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy in December for a disciplinary breach, which reportedly related to him returning late from a trip abroad.

It was by no means Aubameyang's first indiscretion, having also last year been reminded of his responsibilities after it was claimed he broke COVID-19 guidelines to get a tattoo.

Emmanuel Adebayor says he has spoken to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang about his situation at Arsenal and does not believe there’s a way back for him at the club:



🗣 Adebayor: "That's Arsenal for you, they never knew how to forgive."



The punishment did not stop at having the armband taken off him, though, with Mikel Arteta excluding Aubameyang from the squad for the rest of the month.

His exclusion led to Gabon asking for him to be released early for Africa Cup of Nations duty and Arsenal granted that request, only for him to return to his club without playing a single competitive game in Cameroon as he required medical follow-ups after contracting COVID-19.

Adebayor knows what it is like to have a fractious relationship with Arsenal and the club's fans, having hit out at both following his 2009 move to Manchester City. Two months later he scored against his former club and ran the length of the pitch to goad Gunners supporters, a celebration that has gone down in Premier League folklore.

Such have been his experiences with Arsenal, he seemingly sees no way back for Aubameyang.

He said: "I know he's definitely going to go through a lot because that's Arsenal for you. You can't do whatever you do.

"They never learn or they never knew how to forgive. So, I know he will go through a lot.

"But he's a strong player, he's a good player, he's a fantastic player. I wish him all the best.

"I sent him a message already because we just want him to bounce back.

"He's our African brother and we want him to keep representing Africa the way he was doing it before the problem.

"This is what I know because it happened to me also. Not in the same way, but a way back? At Arsenal, I would be surprised.

"But as I'm telling you, he's a great player so let's see how he ends up."

Aubameyang has apparently rejected a move to Saudi Arabia, with the 32-year-old said to be eager to stay in Europe.