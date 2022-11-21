2023 date set for Mason Greenwood trial

The Manchester United forward, who remains suspended by his club, has been re-bailed until February. All three charges relate to the same woman.

Greenwood appeared at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on Monday, where he only spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

It was announced an expected 10-day trial will begin on November 27, 2023. No pleas to charges were entered.

A pre-trial hearing will take place on 11 February, with United's suspension of the player imposed "until further notice".

The 21-year-old was charged by the Crown Prosecution Service in October. He was arrested the same month over a breach of bail conditions.

Greenwood, who has earned one senior cap with England, was first arrested in January and subsequently released on bail.