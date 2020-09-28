LaLiga
10 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Premier League

Premier League clubs recorded 10 positive cases of coronavirus in the latest round of testing.

Moyes, two players return positive COVID-19 tests

The confirmed cases came from a total of 1,595 players and staff tested between 22 September and 28 September.

It is the highest number of positive results for a single week within the 2020-2021 season and an increase of seven from the last week's tests.

The previous highest figure for the season was four, which were recorded between September 7 and 13.

"Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days," the Premier League said in a statement.

The latest figures include three at West Ham, which were confirmed by the club last Tuesday.

Manager David Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen have all been quarantining following positive tests.

