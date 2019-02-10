Benfica demolishes Nacional 10-0

Bruno Lage's side went into the game on the back of a five-match winning streak in the league and a goal in the opening minute from Alejandro Grimaldo set the tone for the visitor's torrid outing at Estadio da Luz.

Haris Seferovic scored a brace to make it 3-0 at half-time, Joao Felix added a fourth, Pizzi converted a penalty and there were further strikes from Ferro and Ruben Dias to make it 7-0 in the 64th minute.

Lage sent on Jonas and he netted goals either side of one from Rafa to complete the rout, the scoreline matching Benfica's win over Seixal in 1964 - the last time any Primeira Liga team won by a 10-goal margin.