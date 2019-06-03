Ibrahimovic stole the show even in defeat after scoring a stunning second-half bicycle kick in California.

The striker took a touch with his chest that saw him facing the goal, but his second set up a bicycle kick in the 84th minute.

Ibrahimovic is up to 11 MLS goals this season, but Galaxy were beaten 2-1 after New England strikes through Cristian Penilla and Teal Bunbury.

Penilla beat Galaxy goalkeeper David Bingham with a powerful strike just before half-time, and Bunbury tucked away the second on the hour-mark.

It meant Ibrahimovic's amazing goal was not enough for Galaxy, which was left in second in the Western Conference, while New England are 11th in the east.

In the day's other game, Philadelphia Union returned to the top of the Eastern Conference with a dramatic 3-2 win over Minnesota United.

After twice giving up a lead, Philadelphia found an 86th-minute winner Auston Trusty, whose brilliant first touch set up the decisive goal.