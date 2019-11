Ibrahimovic lead LA Galaxy to the MLS Conference semi-finals, where it lost to cross-town rival LAFC, and the Swedish superstar has confirmed on Twitter his time in the United States is over.

I came, I saw, I conquered. Thank you @lagalaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans - you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues...Now go back to watch baseball pic.twitter.com/kkL6B6dJBr — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 13, 2019

The 38 year-old has been linked with a return to Europe, with Napoli, AC Milan and Manchester United reportedly interested.

A-League side Perth Glory also confirmed it entered the race for Ibrahimovic, but it appears unlikely the striker will be bringing his talents down under.