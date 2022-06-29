Vela says Bale needs to be ready to work hard June 29, 2022 04:58 0:46 min Los Angeles Football Club captain and star attacker Carlos Vela said if Gareth Bale isn't ready to work hard when he arrives at the Major League Soccer (MLS) club, he may be in for a shock. WATCH Bale at LAFC LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Interviews Football MLS Gareth Bale Carlos Vela -Latest Videos 4:25 min Solari stars as Colo-Colo takes the advantage 4:03 min Athletico Paranaense takes slender advantage 0:46 min Vela says Bale needs to be ready to work hard 4:04 min Corinthians holds Boca in first-leg stalemate 1:08 min Matildas draw with Portugal 1:31 min Kyrgios bemoans 'pure disrespect' after win 3:50 min Half-volleyed stunner in Nacional Copa Sud win 8:20 min Hulk's spot kick shocker costs Atletico the win 1:31 min Serena Williams stunned by Tan in three-set epic 1:00 min Gotze solely focused on Eintracht