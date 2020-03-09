Los Angeles FC came from behind three times to draw in MLS, while the Portland Timbers claimed a narrow win.

Carlos Vela scored again but Los Angeles was forced to fight back three times to draw 3-3 with Philadelphia Union at the Banc of California Stadium.

Sergio Santos' 25-yard stunner put Philadelphia ahead before Vela curled a wonderful free-kick into the top corner.

Vela became the third quickest player to score 50 goals in MLS history, reaching the milestone in 61 games.

Jakob Glesnes' spectacular 40-yard free-kick restored Philadelphia's lead early in the second half, only for Diego Rossi to curl in a fine equaliser for Los Angeles.

After Brenden Aaronson again put the visitor ahead, Eddie Segura earned his side a point with a 71st-minute equaliser.

Los Angeles moved onto four points from its opening two games, while the draw got Philadelphia off the mark.

The Timbers handed Nashville SC a second straight loss with a 1-0 victory.

Diego Valeri's excellent first-half volley saw the Timbers claim their first win of the MLS season.