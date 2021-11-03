Vancouver could have clinched its post-season berth with victory as three points separated the two play-off chasing sides entering Tuesday's game.

Instead, the Whitecaps will need at least a point against Western Conference leader Seattle Sounders on Decision Day on Monday (AEDT), while LAFC faces a must-win fixture away to Colorado Rapids and hope other results go its way.

Vancouver's Cristian Dajome scored in the 14th minute to put the visitor in the box seat, rifling home after Brian White broke into space.

Mamadou Fall equalised in first-half stoppage time, tapping home at the far post, with the goal initially disallowed for offside but reversed upon video review.

Bob Bradley's LAFC, which won the Supporters' Shield in 2019, peppered the Vancouver goal chasing a winner, but Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau was unbeatable.

Vancouver is sixth in the west on 48 points – three ahead of ninth-placed LAFC, two points adrift of the seventh and final play-off position with one round remaining.