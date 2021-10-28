Timbers star scores amazing bicycle goal October 28, 2021 06:59 0:46 min Portland Timbers star Dairon Asprilla has scored one of the goals of the year in his side's 2-0 win over San Jose Earthquakes. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN sports connect | 2-week free trial Highlights Portland Timbers San Jose Earthquakes Football MLS Dairon Asprilla -Latest Videos 0:46 min Timbers star scores amazing bicycle goal 3:58 min Inter proves too strong for 10-man Empoli 6:51 min LaLiga: Rayo Vallecano v Barcelona 0:30 min Ronald Koeman sacked by Barcelona 1:22 min Rodgers praises Foxes charge to the last eight 1:28 min Klopp happy to win after poor performance 2:02 min Guardiola has no regrets as City loses out 5:16 min Real Madrid draws blank at the Bernabeu 1:01 min Alcaraz exacts revenge on Murray in Vienna 8:48 min Carabao Cup: West Ham United v Manchester City