Austin FC claimed its fourth consecutive win in the MLS and top spot in the Western Conference, defeating cross-state rival Houston Dynamo 3-1.

Second-half goals from Maximiliano Urruti and Alexander Ring handed the three points to Josh Wolff's side, who now momentarily sit atop the West on 40 points, a point ahead of Los Angeles FC who have a game in hand.

High-profile signing Hector Herrera was unable to inspire another second-half fightback for the Dynamo in his starting debut, after coming on as a substitute in its 2-2 draw against FC Dallas in the Texas derby.

With the score locked at 1-1, Urruti broke the tight game open in the 57th minute, finely curling the ball around Steve Clark first time after a quick regain of possession.

Ring secured the win with a lovely team move in the 70th minute, with the midfielder attacking the penalty area to meet Ethan Finlay's cross after Austin played their way out from a goal-kick.

Austin now has the chance to take the Copa Tejas if it defeats the Toros on Sunday (AEST), with competition for the trophy coinciding with its introduction to the MLS in 2021.