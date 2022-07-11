Star recruits enjoy the show as LAFC wins El Traffico July 11, 2022 03:19 4:07 min Gareth Bale watched from the stands and Giorgio Chiellini was an unused substitute as LAFC treated the star duo to a thrilling 3-2 win in El Traffico. WATCH the MLS LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights LA Galaxy Football LA FC MLS Gareth Bale Giorgio Chiellini -Latest Videos 4:07 min Star recruits enjoy the show as LAFC wins Traffico 5:21 min First half Nigeria blitz sets up Cameroon showdown 0:30 min Kyrgios takes confidence from best grand slam run 3:37 min Ramirez brace kicks off Aberdeen's season in style 0:30 min Kyrgios gracious in defeat as he hails Djokovic 0:30 min Djokovic backs 'phenomenal' Kyrgios to bounce back 1:30 min Djokovic battles past Kyrgios to win Wimbledon 2:17 min Haaland promises good times ahead at Man City 0:16 min Confident Klopp predicts another big season 2:28 min WAFCON 2022: Morocco v Senegal