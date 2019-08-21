St Louis awarded MLS franchise August 21, 2019 13:17 0:53 min The MLS announced St Louis has been awarded the licence for the 28th franchise in the league, starting from 2022. WATCH the MLS LIVE on beIN SPORTS in Australia It's official! 🎉 St. Louis will be the the 28th team in Major League Soccer. https://t.co/UHOGHQG7Gg — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 20, 2019 The St. Louis ownership group is the first female majority-led ownership group in MLS history 👏 https://t.co/V5zYhswAo4 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 20, 2019 News Football MLS St Louis