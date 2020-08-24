Raul Ruidiaz scored a late brace before Kelvin Leerdam's sealer at Providence Park in Portland.

The Timbers were in action for the first time since winning the MLS is Back Tournament earlier this month, but fell to their rival.

Seattle climbed above Portland and into second in the Western Conference, while the Timbers are fourth.

Chris Duvall thought he had opened the scoring for Portland with a 20-yard stunner in the fifth minute, but it was ruled out for offside in the lead-up.

Seattle took control late as Ruidiaz opened the scoring in the 72nd minute, producing a good finish at the near post from Joevin Jones's cross.

Ruidiaz doubled the reigning MLS Cup champion's lead before Leerdam sealed the win.