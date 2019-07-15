The Red Bulls came from behind to overcome New York City 2-1 in the Hudson River Derby.

City took a seventh-minute lead at Red Bull Arena, Heber getting on the end of Anton Tinnerholm's cross from the right to open the scoring.

However, the host drew level on the stroke of half-time as Royer put a penalty into the top corner.

Royer also scored what proved to be the winner on the hour-mark, expertly guiding a header into the bottom corner from Cristian Casseres Jr.'s cross.

The Red Bulls jumped into third in the Eastern Conference, two points clear of sixth-placed New York City.

In Seattle, the Sounders recorded a 2-1 win over defending champion Atlanta at CenturyLink Field.

Raul Ruidiaz scored a sensational opener, taking down a pass from Cristian Roldan with his chest, chipping a defender and firing home.

Josef Martinez's powerful header brought Atlanta level in the 65th minute, but Harrison Shipp netted the winner for Seattle.

The result moved the Sounders into second in the Western Conference, while Atlanta are fourth in the east.