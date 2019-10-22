DC United’s 5-1 defeat to team in the playoffs brought an end to Wayne Rooney’s MLS adventure, with 33 year-old returning to England to be player-coach at Derby County.

'Comedian' Costa jokes about Trippier's Rooney resemblance

Rooney’s absence will be felt in Washington, but DC United fans will have these top 5 moments of magic to remember.

5) Free kick against Orlando City SC

Rooney got the bragging rights over former Manchester United team-mate Nani when he guided DC United to a 2-1 win over Orlando in May 2018.

But it was this free-kick from a seemingly impossible angle which stole headlines.

It appeared accidental, but as this top 5 shows, when Wayne Rooney is involved you just never know.

4) Hat-trick against real salt lake

Wayne Rooney terrorised 10-man Real Salt Lake in march, scoring three goals in his side’s 5-0 rout. Wazza’s second goal was a thing of beauty, sit back and enjoy this delicious dink.

3) Free kick against Toronto

Most free kick takers: “You’ can’t score from there”

Wayne Rooney: “Hold my beer”

Wayne Rooney left us speechless with this long-range stunner against Toronto FC one year ago.

2) Track back and assist

It’s Wayne Rooney summed up in 10 seconds - The DC United tracked back deep in stoppage time to thwart an Orlando counter, before teeing up Acosta for the winner with a inch-perfect 40-yard pass.

What better way to win the hearts of the DC faithful.

1) The goal from inside his own half

Orlando goalkeeper Brian Rowe thought he could venture off his line with the ball deep in the DC half, but Rowe had not factored Wayne Rooney into the equation.

The ball fell to Rooney who effortlessly lobbed the ‘keeper from 70 yards, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.