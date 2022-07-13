Manchester United and England great Rooney left Derby County in June, having overseen a difficult period for the club during his first job as a manager.

Everton was previously linked with their former academy product, but the 36-year-old opted to return to old club D.C. in MLS, where he played in 2018 and 2019.

D.C has been linked with a plethora of potential signings after its big-name appointment, with former Liverpool and Barcelona forward Suarez among those.

Suarez is a free agent after ending a two-season stay at Atletico Madrid, where he won the LaLiga title in the 2020-2021 campaign, and reportedly wants to build-up his fitness for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

While Rooney refused to rule out a move for the striker, he suggested he is searching for a specific identity of player that Suarez may not fit.

"I respect Luis Suarez a lot," Rooney said. "I think as a player, he's an incredible player.

"I want players who are hungry, I want players to come to this club to be hungry and want to play for this club but also have a lot to give and are capable of playing every game, training every training session.

"We're working extremely hard to identify the right profile of players we're trying to bring in."

Rooney will take his first game in charge of D.C., 13th in the Eastern Conference after just five wins in 17 games, when Columbus Crew visits on Friday (AEST).