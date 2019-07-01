Fernandez scored for the fifth straight game to begin his MLS career, setting the record for the longest such streak.

The Argentinian only joined Portland in May and has six goals in five MLS games and nine in seven in all competitions.

Fernandez put away a Sebastian Blanco pass with a left-footed finish from the edge of the area in the 42nd minute against Dallas.

That was enough for the Timbers to climb off the bottom of the Western Conference and into ninth, while Dallas stayed in fourth.