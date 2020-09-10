Real Salt Lake v LAFC September 10, 2020 08:32 4:10 min MLS: Real Salt Lake v LAFC Highlights Real Salt Lake Football LAFC MLS -Latest Videos 3:58 min MLS: Toronto FC v Montreal Impact 4:10 min MLS: Real Salt Lake v LAFC 4:15 min MLS: Inter Miami v Atlanta United 4:15 min Inter Miami beats Atlanta for second win of season 50:13 min Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS 4:13 min Minnesota beats Dallas in five-goal thriller 2:16 min MLS: Montreal Impact v Toronto 0:51 min Real Madrid reportedly willing to fund Bale's exit 1:00 min Tuchel would welcome Camavinga at PSG 1:01 min Griezmann reiterates desire to stay at Barcelona