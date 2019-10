Alejandro Pozuelo's dramatic 90th-minute penalty settled the Conference semi-final at Citi Field in New York.

New York's Ismael Tajouri-Shradi cancelled out Pozuelo's 47th-minute opener in the Big Apple, however, visiting Toronto had the final say after the 69th-minute equaliser.

Richie Laryea was brought down by Ronald Matarrita and Pozuelo stepped up to score the Panenka penalty.