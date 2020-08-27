MLS stars explain boycott stance August 28, 2020 01:59 1:34 min Nashville FC stars Dax McCarty and Jalil Anibaba explain why they felt it was so important to abandon their MLS clash with Orlando City in a stance against police violence in the United States. Five MLS fixtures postponed amid protests in USA News Football MLS Nashville SC -Latest Videos 1:34 min MLS stars explain boycott stance 16:07 min Every single Messi goal in LaLiga last season 0:16 min Cuadrado 'can't imagine' Messi and Ronaldo at Juve 0:16 min Messi, Suarez spotted leaving Barcelona restaurant 0:30 min Man United captain Maguire addresses Greek arrest 1:04 min McKennie arrives in Turin ahead of Juventus move 1:04 min Ronaldo out to conquer the world' with Juventus 0:49 min Arteta excited by prospect of Gabriel signing 0:49 min Arteta hopes to see Messi in the Premier League 0:24 min 17 year-old Camavinga earns France call-up