Messi has been heavily linked with a move to Inter Miami, as his contract at Paris Saint-Germain enters its final months.

In November, Messi's representative Marcelo Mendez denied reports that the seven-time Ballon D'Or winner would join the MLS club at the end of the Ligue 1 season.

Negotiations between Messi and PSG regarding a new deal are reported to be ongoing but, with less than four months remaining on his agreement, he could become a free agent later this year.

If a move to the MLS was to materialise Garber explained it would need to be creative in order to complete the deal due to the league's financial and salary cap rules.

"You're dealing with perhaps the most special player in the history of the game. So, when there are rumours of him connected to Miami that's great," Garber told The Athletic.

"And if it could happen, it would be terrific for MLS, it would be terrific for Messi and his family, and like everything with us, we try to run every opportunity down.

"I can't give any more details than that because we don't have them.

"Teams have the flexibility to do unique things.

"MLS is a single entity. If you're selling something that the collective owns the collective has to approve that.

"So, whatever [Inter Miami owner] Jorge [Mas] decides, with [MLS executive vice president] Todd [Durbin's] help to structure something, if we have the opportunity to do that it's going to be outside the box.

"Because as you all know what's going on in international football today, with Ronaldo at $100million, the transfer market is just exploding in ways that are unimaginable.

"We're going to have to structure a deal that’s going to compensate him [Messi] in ways that he and his family expect.

"What that is? Honestly, we don't know today but he's probably not going to be a targeted allocation money player."